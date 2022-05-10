Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin spend fun-filled weekend at beach
Share
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim even a bit as they continue to exude couple goals to the world.
This time around, the newlyweds have taken their romance to the picturesque beach and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.
Making headlines with their newest adventure, the Jalan star took to her Instagram stories and gave major holiday goals as they shared the fun-filled sneak peeks to keep their fans updated.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.
Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with ... 05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Lollywood diva and social media queen Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are fond of travelling and exploring new places. This ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
- SHC issues notices to husband of Dua Zehra, cops on teen’s alleged ...04:49 PM | 10 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz to leave for London today as Nawaz summons party leaders ...04:15 PM | 10 May, 2022
-
- Pakistan dispatches second relief consignment to flood-hit Afghanistan02:42 PM | 10 May, 2022
-
- Dania reveals hidden side of Aamir Liaquat’s personality in new ...12:15 AM | 10 May, 2022
- 'Naya Naya': Former Strings member Bilal Maqsood releases first solo10:59 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022