Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin spend fun-filled weekend at beach
Web Desk
05:16 PM | 10 May, 2022
Source: Minal Khan (Instagram)
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim even a bit as they continue to exude couple goals to the world.

This time around, the newlyweds have taken their romance to the picturesque beach and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.

Making headlines with their newest adventure, the Jalan star took to her Instagram stories and gave major holiday goals as they shared the fun-filled sneak peeks to keep their fans updated. 

Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.

