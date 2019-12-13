Sania Mirza's sister Anam ties the knot with cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin
Web Desk
12:29 PM | 13 Dec, 2019
HYDERABAD - The international tennis star Sania Mirza 's sister Anam Mirza has tied the knot with the legendary cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin in Hyderabad.

Anam 's first marriage to Akbar Rasheed in November 2016 ended in divorce two years later. took to Instagram to share photos from her wedding. Anam Mirza announced her marriage with Asaduddin in a post on Instagram on December 12.

The couple posted some of the stunning photos of the happy moment on social media.  Asad,  dressed in a beige and gold sherwani, shared the picture with the caption "Finally married the love of my life".

Let's have a look at the gorgeous pictures from Anam and Asaduddin 's wedding:

Here, wishing a blessed and joyous life ahead to the newlyweds. 

