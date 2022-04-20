Syra Yousaf to fans: Beware of this fake Twitter account
Share
Lollywood diva Syra Yousaf has been very vocal regarding her political affiliations and she has repeatedly extended her support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former PM Imran Khan.
The Project Ghazi actor was among the celebrities who were also spotted at the protests organised by PTI in Karachi.
However, a certain Twitter account claiming to be Yousuf is not her account. The 34-year-old confirmed that the Twitter account with over 36,000 followers is not her account.
Taking to Instagram stories, the Mera Naseeb star warned fans of the fake Twitter handle that was doing rounds and tweeting from her name. She also posted pictures of her official handle.
View this post on Instagram
The fake account regularly posts pro-PTI and anti-PPP and PML-N content and tweets. The fake account is also followed by PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry.
On the work front, Syra Yousaf has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan. Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by Nadeem Baig.
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities ... 07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – Celebrities also joined thousands of people on Saturday at a rally in support of ousted Prime Minister ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Tariq Fatemi made PM Shehbaz Sharif’s aide on Foreign Affairs07:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Miftah Ismail leaves for US today to revive IMF loan07:30 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
-
- US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on PM Shehbaz during maiden visit ...06:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Pakistani President Alvi05:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Syra Yousaf to fans: Beware of this fake Twitter account04:30 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Waseem Badami and Iqrarul Hassan got injured during Ramadan show03:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt clear the air about marriage rumours03:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022