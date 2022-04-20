Syra Yousaf to fans: Beware of this fake Twitter account
Syra Yousaf to fans: Beware of this fake Twitter account
Lollywood diva Syra Yousaf has been very vocal regarding her political affiliations and she has repeatedly extended her support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former PM Imran Khan.

The Project Ghazi actor was among the celebrities who were also spotted at the protests organised by PTI in Karachi.

However, a certain Twitter account claiming to be Yousuf is not her account. The 34-year-old confirmed that the Twitter account with over 36,000 followers is not her account.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Mera Naseeb star warned fans of the fake Twitter handle that was doing rounds and tweeting from her name. She also posted pictures of her official handle.

The fake account regularly posts pro-PTI and anti-PPP and PML-N content and tweets. The fake account is also followed by PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry.

On the work front, Syra Yousaf has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan. Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by Nadeem Baig.

