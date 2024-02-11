Chitral elects its first-ever female candidate

Suraya Bibi, an independent running for the PK-1 Chitral seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, has created history by becoming first ever female member assembly from Chitral.

Suraya Bibi has emerged as the first ffemale elected from Chitral to the provincial assembly seat with almost 8,000 votes, she defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl's Shakeel Ahmed.

A total of 130,189 people, 60,645 women and 69,544 males, are registered to vote in the PK-1 Chitral. More than 18,000 voters supported the independent candidate.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have won and are poised to take office as the province's administration.

Unofficial results of KP provincial assembly elections indicate that 84 seats have been won by independent candidates so far. The results show that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) has won 5 seats, while Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl has won 7.