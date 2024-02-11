Chitral elects its first-ever female candidate

Suraya Bibi, an independent running for the PK-1 Chitral seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, has created history by becoming first ever female member assembly from Chitral.
Suraya Bibi has emerged as the first ffemale elected from Chitral to the provincial assembly seat with almost 8,000 votes, she defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl's Shakeel Ahmed.
A total of 130,189 people, 60,645 women and 69,544 males, are registered to vote in the PK-1 Chitral. More than 18,000 voters supported the independent candidate.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have won and are poised to take office as the province's administration.
Unofficial results of KP provincial assembly elections indicate that 84 seats have been won by independent candidates so far. The results show that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) has won 5 seats, while Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl has won 7.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.