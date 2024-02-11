PPP eyes PM's slot for Bilawal in PML-N led coalition govt

ISLAMABAD - A coalition government will rule the country of 240 million for the next five years as political bigwigs flocked to capital to counter independent candidates linked to PTI who bagged most seats.

Amid talks, Pakistan Peoples Party is demanding coveted position of premiership for chairman Bilawal Bhutto reports said.

Bilawal Bhutto for premiership is unlikely to favour Nawaz Sharif as PML-N is meeting other players including MQM-Pakistan, and PML-Q.

As the urgency to form a coalition government with the PPP and the MQM-P is way out to block PTI-backed individuals, PPP appeared to be moving cautiously.

Over the weekend, Bilawal emphasised the need to await the complete election results before making any decisions, aligning with earlier indications that the PPP preferred to weigh all options first.

The meeting between Asif Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif remains in news as PPP navigated through complex political dynamics.

PPP's priority seems to be leading government rather than settling for positions like presidency or governorship.

Election Commission of Pakistan announced results of country's General Election 2024 amid allegations of irregularities, mismanagement and rigging. The results announced by electoral watchdog shows PTI backed independent candidates with 101 seats, PML-N remains runner up with 75 seats, PPP got 54 seats.

The gap between PTI backed members and seat won by PML-N and PPP narrowed down as final results poured in after 65 hours of polling.

MQM-Pakistan bagged 17 NA seats, mostly from Karachi and other Sindh regions. Fazl's JUI-F won four seats and Ch. Shujaat PML-Q won at least 3 seats.