Aijaz Aslam's father passes away
Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam's father passed away on Wednesday.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui announced the news of Aslam's father's demise in a post on Instagram and appealed to the fans to pray for the departed soul.
"Saddened to inform you that our dear friend Aijaz Aslam’s father passed away a while ago. Keeping the family in our prayers. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah," wrote Siddiqui.
Faysal Quraishi who is a close friend of Aijaz also updated fans about the obituary and announced the funeral prayers of the deceased will be held on Wednesday, December 2.
Moreover, the 51-year-old also penned a heartfelt note which read, "My beloved father passed away last night, I lost my best friend my strength, please recite Surah Fateha for the departed soul ."
Prayers and condolences are being sent to Aijaz Aslam by celebrities and fans. May his father rest in perfect eternal peace.
