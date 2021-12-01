Aijaz Aslam's father passes away
Web Desk
07:04 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Aijaz Aslam's father passes away
Share

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam's father passed away on Wednesday.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui announced the news of Aslam's father's demise in a post on Instagram and appealed to the fans to pray for the departed soul.

"Saddened to inform you that our dear friend Aijaz Aslam’s father passed away a while ago. Keeping the family in our prayers. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah," wrote Siddiqui.

Faysal Quraishi who is a close friend of Aijaz also updated fans about the obituary and announced the funeral prayers of the deceased will be held on Wednesday, December 2.

Moreover, the 51-year-old also penned a heartfelt note which read, "My beloved father passed away last night, I lost my best friend my strength, please recite Surah Fateha for the departed soul ."

Prayers and condolences are being sent to Aijaz Aslam by celebrities and fans. May his father rest in perfect eternal peace.

Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushey Abbasi's mother ... 05:30 PM | 29 Nov, 2021

The mother of Pakistani actresses Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushey Abbasi recently passed away. The Raqs e Bismil star ...

More From This Category
‘My heart’ – Bilawal shares first photo ...
07:04 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new romantic video ...
05:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Syra Yousuf spills the beans about co-parenting ...
06:29 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Anoushey Ashraf slams co-stars for not being ...
05:05 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa stun fans with ...
04:13 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Pakistani model apologises over photoshoot at ...
09:53 PM | 30 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘My heart’ – Bilawal shares first photo with nephew Mir Hakim
07:04 PM | 1 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr