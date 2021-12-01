Aijaz Aslam's father passes away

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam's father passed away on Wednesday.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui announced the news of Aslam's father's demise in a post on Instagram and appealed to the fans to pray for the departed soul.

"Saddened to inform you that our dear friend Aijaz Aslam’s father passed away a while ago. Keeping the family in our prayers. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah," wrote Siddiqui.

Faysal Quraishi who is a close friend of Aijaz also updated fans about the obituary and announced the funeral prayers of the deceased will be held on Wednesday, December 2.

Moreover, the 51-year-old also penned a heartfelt note which read, "My beloved father passed away last night, I lost my best friend my strength, please recite Surah Fateha for the departed soul ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial)

Prayers and condolences are being sent to Aijaz Aslam by celebrities and fans. May his father rest in perfect eternal peace.