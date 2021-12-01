British lawmakers laud Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan peace process

LAHORE – Members of British Parliament including Lords praised Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process, saying peace entire region links to stability in Afghanistan.

The British lawmakers expressed it during meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Sarwar met with more than 25 British members of Parliament and House of Lords, including Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade, Mr Miles, Member of British Parliament Mark Logan, James Davies, Saqib Bhatti, Tony Llyod, State Minister London, Paul Scully, Granet Davies, Paul Busto, Steven Klenk, Dinkin Smith, MP Afzal Khan, Jenny Chilton, Lord Zamir Chaudhry, Lord Dennis Tunni, Lord Tariq, Lord Wajid Khan, Lord Mccoye, Lord Noshina Mubarak, Lord Zahida Manzoor, and Lord Jitesh Gadhia.

They discussed Pak-UK relations, the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, and the Kashmir issue.

During the meetings, Governor Punjab briefed the members of Parliament and Lords about the steps being taken by the Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring peace in Afghanistan, to which all the members appreciated.

During meetings, ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir and the atrocities of the Indian government on the Indian Muslims were discussed and Governor Punjab urged the UK government to play its part in curbing the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the world should not make the mistake by abandoning Afghanistan. He warned that various elements are conspiring against peace in Afghanistan.

“Today, the Afghan people are being deprived of basic rights such as health care and food, which can have dangerous consequences,” he added.

Sarwar said that the Pakistani premier has been making it clear to the world from day one that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vital for whole world. The world must also move forward and focus on Afghanistan to avoid a catastrophic situation in Afghanistan.

While talking about Kashmir issue, he said that India is committing worse atrocities against Kashmiri people. Innocent Kashmiri people are being massacred and since Narendra Modi came to power these atrocities have been increasing to dangerous levels. The whole world, including the United Kingdom, must play its part in resolving the Kashmir issue and ending the ongoing atrocities there.