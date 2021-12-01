Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali formally installed as Colonel Commandant of Azad Kashmir Regiment

09:07 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali formally installed as Colonel Commandant of Azad Kashmir Regiment
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday formally installed excellence Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali as Colonel Commandant of Azad Kashmir Regiment.

According to ISPR, COAS visited Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre Mansar Camp where he laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Addressing the participants, the COAS praised the Azad Kashmir Regiment for its glorious history, professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness.

