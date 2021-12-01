Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Hindu shrine in Sindh

07:53 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Hindu shrine in Sindh
DELHI – Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in Pakistan.

The group of Indian Hindu pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 313th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 4-15 December 2021.

Shadani Darbar, over three hundred years old temple, is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.

Issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu&Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. It’s also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony.

