Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushey Abbasi's mother passes away

The mother of Pakistani actresses Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushey Abbasi recently passed away.

The Raqs e Bismil star turned to her Instagram handle and shared the sad news that her mother Naheed Abbasi has passed away.

Juvaria Abbasi also announced the news of her mother’s demise in a post on Instagram and appealed to the fans to pray for the departed soul.

Prayers and condolences are being sent to Juvaria and Anoushey by the celebrities. May their mother rest in perfect eternal peace.