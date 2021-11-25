Anoushay Abbasi celebrates birthday with friends
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.
This time around, Anoushay Abbasi celebrated her 28th birthday surrounded by close friends and family. The PremGali star is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has managed to garner ample praises for herself.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Raqs e Bismil stunner shared a glimpse of her birthday bash as she posed for the camera at the celebration.
On the work front, Anoushay has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Baybasi and Benaam.
