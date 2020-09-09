Zainab Qayyum shares her stance on Nauman Ijaz' controversial statements

03:30 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Zainab Qayyum shares her stance on Nauman Ijaz' controversial statements
Share

Actor Nauman Ijaz has landed himself in hot waters after a video surfaced from his explosive interview with Iffat Omer for her show 'Say It All With Iffat Omer' - where he openly admits cheating on his wife and not being caught because of his excellent acting skills. 

The 'Dar Si Jati hai Sila' actor seemed to normalise the concept of Infidelity and also discredited the powerful #MeToo movement because according to him its all about 'deen se doori.' 

“I am such an intelligent man and actor that my wife never finds out about these things. Husbands of the women I date don’t find out either and the feelings between the women and I are mostly reciprocated,” he said.

The veteran's senseless comments did not sit well with the masses, including fellow actor Zainab Qayyum (ZQ).

Qayyum took to Twitter to share her two cents on the matter, saying, "Mandatory for celebrities and interviewers to realise that what might simply be jokes to them, that they may easily crack hanging out in each other's homes, can and will be rightly called out, torched and dissected if it is a public interview." She continued, "The decorum of grace, empathy and nuance (is) mandatory."

However, her stance irked several netizens as they recalled how the actor provoked families to ruthlessly argue with each other just so her show could rack up ratings and publicity.

https://twitter.com/ZeeAhmed10/status/1303287615639224323?s=20

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
UNCANNY: Ramsha Khan looks just like Anushka ...
04:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Zainab Qayyum shares her stance on Nauman Ijaz' ...
03:30 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Sick of this Ertuğrul debate: Sonya Hussyn
02:50 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Noman Ijaz slammed for shamelessly admitting ...
02:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Is Jannat Mirza quitting TikTok?
01:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
Aamir Khan’s brother reveals how Karan Johar ...
12:37 PM | 9 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UNCANNY: Ramsha Khan looks just like Anushka Sharma in recent makeover
04:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr