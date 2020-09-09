UNCANNY: Ramsha Khan looks just like Anushka Sharma in recent makeover

04:19 PM | 9 Sep, 2020
UNCANNY: Ramsha Khan looks just like Anushka Sharma in recent makeover
We all likely have a doppelgänger in the world somewhere. And that's not just restricted to everyday people who are bumping into their twins. Celebrities do, too and actor Ramsha Khan Khan, has already found one! 

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is a spitting image of Khan as pointed out by fans earlier as well.

From the perfect smile to the confident stare, Ramsha’s features are much like Anushka’s but she has her own charm too.

The Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor recently shared some pictures from a bridal shoot and we can’t help but notice the striking resemblance she shares with Anushka’s iconic look from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’

Forget about doing a double take as the smoky eyes with nude lips, layered with a polki necklace with emerald beads, nose ring and matching earrings will have you checking three times!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

