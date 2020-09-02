Esra Bilgiç proves to be the queen of clapbacks as she shuts down an internet troll

Celebrities are trolled for everything they say or do; their work and personal life becomes a target of haters as well. From their skin color to hairstyles and outfits, everything is scrutinized. And because celebrities are occasionally just like ordinary people, there are times when they have just had enough and must shut them down.

With Internet trolls coming out on the front with a level of pettiness that is simply intolerable,Turkish Star Esra Bilgic has aced the modest yet unsparing craft of a clapback.

The Turkish actor has hit back at a critics comment on one of her latest pictures in which she is sporting a low-neck top and blazer. Referring to Bilgiç as her Diriliş: Ertuğrul character, the troll commented, "Please don't wear such dresses Halima baji, not good."

In response to the user, Bilgic advised him to simply unfollow her. “Let me give you a little advice: Don’t follow me. Thank you," she wrote.

Despite having a huge fan following in Pakistan, the 'Ertugrul' star has been trolled on the Internet for her outfits and seems like all the jabbing and goading got to the celebrity this time.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!