Ayeza Khan treats herself to some delicious looking spaghetti in recent Instagram post

04:13 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Ayeza Khan treats herself to some delicious looking spaghetti in recent Instagram post
Share

Celebrities and carbs aren't exactly synonymous, but if they want to make a dietary exception, it's more likely to be for a big bowl of spaghetti.

Actor Ayeza Khan's latest Instagram photo proves that the starlet is living her best life with pasta while sipping on a refreshing green drink.

Khan looks nothing short of perfection as she rocks her bouncy curls with a dotted top and bold scarlet lips.

View this post on Instagram

Going strong with my meal plan from @getfitathletic It’s so easy and so much fun to follow because all my favourite foods are included. I don’t have to starve myself or eat only ‘salads’. I never thought i could eat spaghetti, burgers, pastas and deserts all while staying fit 💪🏻 If you’re looking to lose weight, gain muscle or reach your goals without starving yourself, head over to @getfitathletic. They’re a team of registered dietitians, nutritionists, doctors, personal trainers and fitness coaches to help you reach your goals in the best way possible! ✅ Diet Plan: @getfitathletic PR Cordination: @SyedMinnu Styled by @anilamurtaza photography @kashifqadri H &M @thesajidwahabofficial

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

In the caption, the 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' star advised her hans to stay fit and eat healthy. "I don’t have to starve myself or eat only ‘salads’. I never thought i could eat spaghetti, burgers, pastas and deserts all while staying fit," Ayeza wrote.

She continues,"Going strong with my meal plan from @getfitathletic. It’s so easy and so much fun to follow because all my favourite foods are included."

Ayeza is currently working in 'Meher Posh' opposite her husband, Danish Taimoor. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir ...
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom set to star in ...
02:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had ...
01:34 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
MTV VMAs 2020 – Here are some of the most ...
06:56 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Director Ahmed Mansur talks about his ...
06:48 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr