Ayeza Khan treats herself to some delicious looking spaghetti in recent Instagram post

Celebrities and carbs aren't exactly synonymous, but if they want to make a dietary exception, it's more likely to be for a big bowl of spaghetti.

Actor Ayeza Khan's latest Instagram photo proves that the starlet is living her best life with pasta while sipping on a refreshing green drink.

Khan looks nothing short of perfection as she rocks her bouncy curls with a dotted top and bold scarlet lips.

In the caption, the 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' star advised her hans to stay fit and eat healthy. "I don’t have to starve myself or eat only ‘salads’. I never thought i could eat spaghetti, burgers, pastas and deserts all while staying fit," Ayeza wrote.

She continues,"Going strong with my meal plan from @getfitathletic. It’s so easy and so much fun to follow because all my favourite foods are included."

Ayeza is currently working in 'Meher Posh' opposite her husband, Danish Taimoor.

