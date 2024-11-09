New Passport Fees announced in Pakistan; Check updated fee structure here

ISLAMABAD – With the boost of new printers, Pakistani government jacked up passport fees, effective immediately, with separate rates for e-passports, machine-readable passports (MRPs), and replacement passports.

The fees were revised to streamline the processing system. The 36-page, 5-year e-passport will cost Rs3,000 for normal processing and Rs. 15,000 for urgent processing. A 75-page, 10-year e-passport will be priced at Rs. 15,500 for regular processing, with the urgent fee set at Rs. 27,000.

New Passport Fees in Pakistan

Passport Type Normal Fee Urgent Fee Fast-Track Fee E-Passports 36-page, 5 years Rs. 3,000 Rs. 15,000 75-page, 10 years Rs. 15,500 Rs. 27,000 36-page, 10 years Rs. 13,500 Rs. 24,750 75-page, 10 years Rs. 16,500 Rs. 27,000 Rs. 40,500 Machine-Readable Passports (MRPs) 36-page, 5 years Rs. 4,500 Rs. 7,500 Rs. 13,500 72-page, 10 years Rs. 6,700 Rs. 11,200 Rs. 16,200 72-page, 5 years Rs. 8,200 Rs. 13,500 Rs. 19,500 100-page, 5 years Rs. 9,000 Rs. 18,000 Rs. 23,000 100-page, 10 years Rs. 13,500 Rs. 17,000 Rs. 32,000

With new tweaks, a 36-page, 10-year e-passport will cost Rs. 13,500, and Rs. 24,750 for expedited service. For a 75-page, 10-year e-passport, the normal fee is Rs. 16,500, with the urgent fee being Rs. 27,000, and the fast-track option will cost Rs. 40,500.

The fee for 100-page Machine-Readable Passports (MRPs) is set at Rs. 9,000 for normal processing, Rs. 18,000 for urgent processing, and Rs. 23,000 for fast-track service. A 100-page, 10-year MRP will cost Rs. 13,500 normally, Rs. 17,000 for urgent, and Rs. 32,000 for expedited processing.

Furthermore, the government introduced new fees for lost passports. The fee for replacing a lost passport for the first time is set at Rs. 54,000, while the fee for a third-time loss will be Rs. 356,000.

The new fees are expected to affect citizens applying for or renewing passports, with different charges based on processing speed and passport type. The government aims to improve efficiency while covering the costs of enhanced services.