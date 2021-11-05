Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have a massive fan following as they are adored by the masses.

This time around, the Band Baaja Baaraat star extended love and sweet wishes to her husband on his 33rd birthday and told the world what an ‘amazing man’ he is.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Sultan actor shared a loved-up ‘no filter’ portrait where they beamingly posed for the camera and penned a heartwarming note.

“No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can."

“You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are.”

“Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!”, she concluded.

Responding to his wife, the Indian cricket team captain was all praises as he expressed that Anushka is his 'guiding force'.

"You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to God every day for us being together my love. I love you," he wrote.

Back in 2017, Anushka and Virat got married at a beautiful destination wedding and they are parents to a 9-month daughter Vamika together.

Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

