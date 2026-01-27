New School Timings announced for Ramadan 2026

KARACHI – Ramadan is around the corner, and Punjab schools are adjusting their timings for 2026. Schools will follow new schedules to make it easier for students, teachers, and staff to manage fasting during the holy month.

Punjab School Education Department announced major adjustments to school timings during Ramadan 2026, aimed at easing burden on students, teachers, and staff observing fasts. Ramadan is expected to begin in Pakistan on February 18 or 19, depending on the moon sighting.

School Timings in Ramazan 2026

School Type Days Timing Regular Schools Monday – Thursday 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM Friday 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM Double-Shift Schools Shift 1 (Mon–Thu) 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM Shift 2 (Mon–Thu) 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Shift 2 (Friday) 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM

For context, schools are currently running from 8:45 AM – 1:30 PM, a schedule that will remain in effect until April 15.

Parents voiced growing frustration over the late start of school hours, urging the government to make immediate adjustments, especially now as the smog season has eased, making early school timings safer and more convenient.

So far, School Education Department has not implemented any new strategy, leaving families and staff anxiously waiting for official confirmation.