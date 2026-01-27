Army, FC stand guard at Pak-Afghan Border despite Freezing Conditions

ISLAMABAD – As snow blankets peaks and sub-zero winds cut through every layer, brave sons of soil remain vigilant at Pakistan-Afghan border.

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) patrol these treacherous frontiers daily, undeterred by blinding snowstorms or freezing temperatures. Amid silence of the icy wilderness, their watchful eyes and unwavering resolve stand as a shield, protecting the country from infiltration and illegal activity.

In these harshest of conditions, their dedication becomes more than duty; it becomes a testament to courage, perseverance, and patriotism. Stationed in some of the most treacherous mountainous regions, these soldiers continue to perform their duties under extreme weather, maintaining constant surveillance to thwart infiltration and illegal activities.

Officials stressed that neither blinding snowstorms nor freezing cold has shaken the morale or operational readiness of the forces. Armed forces are relentlessly monitoring sensitive border areas, showcasing professionalism and unwavering commitment under harsh conditions.

Authorities praised troops’ sacrifices, calling them the cornerstone of national peace and security, and noted that the nation stands united in honoring the defenders who protect the country come rain, snow, or freezing winds.