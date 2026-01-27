President Zardari in UAE for full-spectrum diplomacy to boost Pakistan’s global ties

DUBAI – President Asif Ali Zardari landed in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for high stakes four-day official visit, with bilateral ties set for major boost.

At Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, the President was warmly received by UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, setting the stage for a series of high-level engagements. First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi are accompanying the President throughout the visit. Immediately upon arrival, President Zardari met the UAE Minister of Justice at the presidential flight terminal, signaling the importance of this diplomatic mission.

President Zardari will hold top-level meetings with UAE leadership to explore the full scope of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties. Talks will also cover regional and international issues of mutual interest, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s brief visit to Pakistan last month, a move that both countries describe as reflection of their “deep brotherly ties” and mutual commitment to transform strong friendship into mutually beneficial cooperation.

During President Al Nahyan’s visit to Pakistan on December 26, discussions focused on further strengthening long-standing bilateral ties. Later, on December 30, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Al Nahyan met in Rahim Yar Khan, exploring ways to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors.