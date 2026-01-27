Would marry 16-year-old girl if angered, says JUI leader Hamdullah

ISLAMABAD – Hafiz Hamdullah, a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), claimed that while he had no intention of second marriage, he would marry a 16-year-old girl if angered and decided to pose a challenge to state.

Speaking outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, he explained his position regarding Islamic law and marriage, stressing that he would not abide by laws that contradicted Quranic principles.

Hamdullah further suggested that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the JUI-F chief, should organize mass weddings for the youth upon returning from his foreign trip. These weddings, he proposed, should involve individuals who have reached 18 but are younger than the legal age for marriage.

He took a hard stance against the existing laws, stating that he would disregard any law that contradicts Quran and Sunnah, as Pakistan is an Islamic Republic.

Hamdullah pointed out that the Constitution of Pakistan explicitly forbids any legislation that contradicts Islamic principles.

Hafiz Hamdullah says he would marry a 16-year-old as a “challenge” to state law if angered. A man of his age and influence invoking a child to defy the law isn’t moral courage. I can’t even imagine his own daughter being spoken of this way. pic.twitter.com/1YnTtbPwYk — Arshad Yousafzai (@Arshadyousafzay) January 26, 2026

He also commented on the political situation, suggesting that members of Parliament who had “rebelled” against the Constitution should face Article 6 charges for violating the Constitution.