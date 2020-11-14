‘Happy Diwali’ – PM, other politicians greet Hindu community
Web Desk
02:50 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
‘Happy Diwali’ – PM, other politicians greet Hindu community
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani politicians on Saturday greet Hindu citizens on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking it to Twitter, premier wished all the Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets the Hindu community on this occasion. The tweet from PPP official handle shares greetings.

Minister for Human rights, Shereen Mazari also shared the greetings.

Diwali is a five-day colourful festival which involves the lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers. Diwali is celebrated in more than 10 countries: Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius, Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago, Suriname, Singapore, Fiji, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

During this time houses are cleaned and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, their goddess. Candles and lamps are lit in and outside every home as a greeting to Lakshmi.

All celebrations end at daybreak, and people then visit friends, relatives and exchange sweets and gifts.

More From This Category
DG ISPR warns of Indian-sponsored terror attacks ...
07:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistani journalist Arshad Waheed dies of ...
06:45 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistan announces to bring stringent, holistic ...
06:11 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan: Youngest finance adviser shares ...
06:03 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan goes to polls for historic vote ...
05:06 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
FO rejects India’s gratuitous remarks on state ...
04:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish for wife
04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr