‘Happy Diwali’ – PM, other politicians greet Hindu community

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani politicians on Saturday greet Hindu citizens on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking it to Twitter, premier wished all the Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets the Hindu community on this occasion. The tweet from PPP official handle shares greetings.

پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا دیوالی پر پیغام پی پی پی چیئرمین نے پاکستان سمیت دنیا بھر میں آباد ہندو کمیونٹی کودیوالی کی مبارکباد پیش کی ہے دیوالی کو جہالت پر شعور اوربرائی پر اچھائی کی فتح کے طور پر منایا جاتا ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari #HappyDiwali2020 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 14, 2020

Minister for Human rights, Shereen Mazari also shared the greetings.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a wonderful Diwali. Please take care of yourselves and your families by observing Covid19 SOPs. pic.twitter.com/KnEvfvef98 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 14, 2020

Diwali is a five-day colourful festival which involves the lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers. Diwali is celebrated in more than 10 countries: Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius, Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago, Suriname, Singapore, Fiji, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

During this time houses are cleaned and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, their goddess. Candles and lamps are lit in and outside every home as a greeting to Lakshmi.

All celebrations end at daybreak, and people then visit friends, relatives and exchange sweets and gifts.