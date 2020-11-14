‘Happy Diwali’ – PM, other politicians greet Hindu community
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani politicians on Saturday greet Hindu citizens on the occasion of Diwali.
Taking it to Twitter, premier wished all the Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.
Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets the Hindu community on this occasion. The tweet from PPP official handle shares greetings.
پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا دیوالی پر پیغام
پی پی پی چیئرمین نے پاکستان سمیت دنیا بھر میں آباد ہندو کمیونٹی کودیوالی کی مبارکباد پیش کی ہے
دیوالی کو جہالت پر شعور اوربرائی پر اچھائی کی فتح کے طور پر منایا جاتا ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari #HappyDiwali2020— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 14, 2020
Minister for Human rights, Shereen Mazari also shared the greetings.
Wishing all our Hindu citizens a wonderful Diwali. Please take care of yourselves and your families by observing Covid19 SOPs. pic.twitter.com/KnEvfvef98— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 14, 2020
Diwali is a five-day colourful festival which involves the lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers. Diwali is celebrated in more than 10 countries: Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius, Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago, Suriname, Singapore, Fiji, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
During this time houses are cleaned and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, their goddess. Candles and lamps are lit in and outside every home as a greeting to Lakshmi.
All celebrations end at daybreak, and people then visit friends, relatives and exchange sweets and gifts.
- DG ISPR warns of Indian-sponsored terror attacks in Lahore, Peshawar ...07:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings edge Multan Sultans in Super Over thriller07:11 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani journalist Arshad Waheed dies of Covid-1906:45 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan announces to bring stringent, holistic Anti-Rape Ordinance ...06:11 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Gilgit-Baltistan: Youngest finance adviser shares major milestones ...06:03 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Stay tuned for Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed set to release ...02:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020