Daring thief tricks Karachi Cops to steal bike outside Police Station

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi continue to see street crime, and now a shocking incident highlights growing audacity of criminals, as a citizen’s motorcycle was stolen right outside Police Station.

The incident occurred at Al-Falah police station where the bike owner went inside to meet a friend who is a police officer.

The man parked his two wheeler outside the station and went in to meet his friend. However, upon returning, he was stunned to find his vehicle missing.

Interestingly, the suspected thief had earlier entered the police station, posing as a civilian looking to file a report about a lost CNIC (National Identity Card). Cops believe this was a ploy to trick everyone before committing crime.

A case has been registered, and police say efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspect. The incident has raised serious questions about security—even in areas considered safe.