Witten test date for Punjab Highway Patrol Jobs 2025 announced

MULTAN – Authorities have announced the date for the written test for the Punjab Highway Patrol recruitment 2025 (Multan region).

They said the test will be conducted on April 23, at 7:00 am, at Police Lines No. 01 near Katcheri Chowk.

This was the fourth phase of the recruitment process, supervised by IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG Highway Patrol Dr. Athar Waheed. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, SP Saleem Khan Niazi, and SP Jaleel Imran were overseeing the process in Multan.

Reports said a total of 659 candidates qualified for the written test, including 540 male constables, 119 lady constables, and 1 driver constable.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar will serve as Chairman of the Examination Committee, with SP Saleem Khan Niazi and SP Jaleel Imran as members.

The recruitment was being carried out with full transparency and merit, the department said, adding that tThe entire test will be recorded on video.

Candidates can report genuine concerns to the recruitment board officers for immediate action, said official spokesperson.