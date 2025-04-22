Pakistan weather forecast April 22-27: Above normal temperatures predicted

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory for the period from 22nd to 27th April 2025, forecasting hot and dry weather conditions across most parts of the country.

Dry and very hot weather is expected to prevail in the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh throughout the week.

Temperatures are likely to remain significantly above normal, raising concerns of potential heat-related stress for the population, particularly vulnerable groups.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and AJ&K hot weather conditions are anticipated in most areas.

However, certain areas of GB, AJ&K and districts of KP including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, and Waziristan may experience cloudy skies accompanied by isolated rainfall during the advisory period.

NDMA continues to monitor the situation through its National Emergency Operation Centre and remains in close coordination with all relevant stakeholders.

For timely alerts and safety tips, it has advised the citizens to download the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App and follow NDMA’s official social media platforms.