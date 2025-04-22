Who will be the Next Pope? List of top contenders and How Election Works

Octogenarian Pope Francis is no more. The spiritual leader of over 1 billion people passed away after being released from the hospital as he was treated for serious lung infection.

His demise, more than decade after he assumed papacy, reignited discussions about who will take on leadership of the Catholic Church.

Who Will be the Next Pope?

The decision to elect new Pope lies with College of Cardinals, many of whom were selected by Pope Francis during his time as pontiff. While technically any baptized male Catholic is eligible, popes are traditionally selected from within the cardinals.

There are currently more than 240 cardinals, but only those who are under 80 years old when the papal seat becomes vacant are allowed to vote. While usual limit for voting cardinals is 120, there are currently 138 eligible voters. The vote is managed by group of nine cardinals selected at random, and to elect a new pope, a candidate needs to receive support from at least two-thirds of the voters.

Top Contenders for Papacy

Cardinal Peter Erdo

Cardinal Luis Tagle

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Cardinal Mario Grech

Cardinal Peter Turkson

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

The most recent popes were chosen within a few days, though some earlier elections, such as the one that resulted in Pope Gregory X—took much longer, even up to three years.

Out of 138 voting cardinals, 110 were appointed by Pope Francis, creating a more diverse and international voting body. This includes stronger representation from regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America, reflecting Francis’s vision of a more globally inclusive Church. Notably, the youngest voting cardinal is a 45-year-old Ukrainian currently serving in Australia.