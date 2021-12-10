FBISE declares results of HSSC I, HSSC II 2nd Annual Exams 2021
06:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) declared the results of HSSC I and HSSC II Second Annual Exams 2021 on Friday.
Students can check the results at the FBISE portal.
Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFEPT), Naheed S Durrani, was the chief guest of the result declaration ceremony, as notified by the board a day earlier.
Alternatively, students can check the results by sending SMS on 5050 with the format: FB(Space)[Roll Number] to obtain result on mobile or calling (051) 9269555-59.
