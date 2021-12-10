Four-year-old girl returns to life after being declared dead by Lahore hospital
Share
LAHORE – A four-year-old girl came back from the dead in Faisalabad hours after she was declared dead by doctors at a public hospital in the Punjab capital.
The child had been admitted to the Children Hospital in Lahore as she was suffering from some kidney-related complications.
Media reports said on Friday that the family of the girl took her body back to her hometown Faisalabad after she was declared dead by doctors.
When the final bath was being given to her body before the burial, one of the family members felt that her pulse is beating.
The family then called the rescue officials who managed to restore her heartbeat by giving medical aid.
The child has now been admitted to Children Hospital Faisalabad for further treatment.
Woman declared dead in Pakistan comes back to ... 11:19 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
MULTAN – A woman who was pronounced deceased yesterday at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital literally returned from ...
- Oppo A95 33W fast charging support launched: price, specifications07:06 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo Championship formally declared opened06:47 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Four-year-old girl returns to life after being declared dead by ...06:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- FBISE declares results of HSSC I, HSSC II 2nd Annual Exams 202106:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Casualities feared as twin blasts rock Afghanistan capital05:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Celebrities extend wishes to newly-wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky ...03:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday11:33 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam make it to Top Asian Celebrities list09:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021