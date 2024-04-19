Search

Viral video: School principal caught getting facial done on duty, attacks teacher for filming her

Web Desk
10:12 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
Indian school principal caught getting facial done on duty
In a video now going viral on social media, the principal of a school in India's Uttar Pradesh State was caught getting her facial treatment done on the school premises. 

As a schoolteacher filmed her, she bit on her hand, leaving a deep scar on her hand.

According to Indian media reports, the school principal was busy in getting her beauty treatment done in the kitchen of the school when an assistant teacher came to know about it and started filming the episode. As soon as the teacher reached the kitchen, the principal got up from her seat and bit on the hand of the teacher in a bid to stop her from filming the incident. 

There are reports that action has been ordered against the school principal. 

The video of the incident went viral on social media immediately. Shortly after the incident, the affected schoolteacher posted on social media a video of her hand showing the injury caused by the school principal's bite. This video too went viral within no time. 

