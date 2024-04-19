Viral video: School principal caught getting facial done on duty, attacks teacher for filming her

In a video now going viral on social media, the principal of a school in India's Uttar Pradesh State was caught getting her facial treatment done on the school premises.
As a schoolteacher filmed her, she bit on her hand, leaving a deep scar on her hand.
According to Indian media reports, the school principal was busy in getting her beauty treatment done in the kitchen of the school when an assistant teacher came to know about it and started filming the episode. As soon as the teacher reached the kitchen, the principal got up from her seat and bit on the hand of the teacher in a bid to stop her from filming the incident.
There are reports that action has been ordered against the school principal.
The video of the incident went viral on social media immediately. Shortly after the incident, the affected schoolteacher posted on social media a video of her hand showing the injury caused by the school principal's bite. This video too went viral within no time.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
