Policeman caught stealing goat

The Punjab Police always remains in the news, mostly for wrong reasons. This time a member of the police force has been caught along with his brother for stealing a goat.
According to the local media reports, policeman Waqas, a resident of the Lohianwala area, was caught when he was fleeing after stealing a goat from the Aroop Morr area with the help of his brother Irfan.
Waqas and Irfan had stolen the goat and were fleeing on a motorcycle when the locals chased them and finally caught them. Later, they gave Waqas and Irfan a hard thrashing before the police arrived at the scene.
However, police reached the scene, arrested the two brothers and registered a case against them.
According to the Punjab Police, Waqas is a member of police force doing duty inside Gujranwala Jail and action is being taken against him.
