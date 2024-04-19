Policeman caught stealing goat

The Punjab Police always remains in the news, mostly for wrong reasons. This time a member of the police force has been caught along with his brother for stealing a goat.

According to the local media reports, policeman Waqas, a resident of the Lohianwala area, was caught when he was fleeing after stealing a goat from the Aroop Morr area with the help of his brother Irfan.

Waqas and Irfan had stolen the goat and were fleeing on a motorcycle when the locals chased them and finally caught them. Later, they gave Waqas and Irfan a hard thrashing before the police arrived at the scene.

However, police reached the scene, arrested the two brothers and registered a case against them.

According to the Punjab Police, Waqas is a member of police force doing duty inside Gujranwala Jail and action is being taken against him.