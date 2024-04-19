Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Local NewsPakistanViral

Policeman caught stealing goat

Web Desk
10:53 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
Policeman caught stealing goat
Source: File photo

The Punjab Police always remains in the news, mostly for wrong reasons. This time a member of the police force has been caught along with his brother for stealing a goat.

According to the local media reports, policeman Waqas, a resident of the Lohianwala area, was caught when he was fleeing after stealing a goat from the Aroop Morr area with the help of his brother Irfan.

Waqas and Irfan had stolen the goat and were fleeing on a motorcycle when the locals chased them and finally caught them. Later, they gave Waqas and Irfan a hard thrashing before the police arrived at the scene.

However, police reached the scene, arrested the two brothers and registered a case against them.

According to the Punjab Police, Waqas is a member of police force doing duty inside Gujranwala Jail and action is being taken against him.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:53 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Policeman caught stealing goat

10:12 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Viral video: School principal caught getting facial done on duty, ...

08:45 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 

07:29 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Shoes of over dozen worshippers stolen from Pakistan parliament’s ...

03:18 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream latest price, installment plan in Pakistan April ...

01:48 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

Most viewed

10:27 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

10:27 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

03:22 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students ...

11:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Furhan calls on Gen Asim Munir ...

11:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

04:43 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:53 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Policeman caught stealing goat

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Gold prices go up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: