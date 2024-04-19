Court gives verdict on petition filed by beggar woman

KARACHI – A beggar woman moved a court against three fellow beggars over a dispute involving a begging point.
The additional district and sessions judge heard the beggar woman’s case against her three fellow beggars and later announced a verdict in this case. Rejecting the beggar woman’s petition, the judge said begging is quite a painful matter and he doesn’t know what are the compulsions of these beggars.
The judge said the court respects feelings of the helpless people, but it cannot give a verdict on any illegal demand made by anyone. He said the court cannot allocate a certain place to a beggar for begging; it can only hope that these people’s problems are solved.
According to the police, the petitioner beggar woman used to seek alms on a footpath in Saudabad when three other beggars told her to relocate to some other place. The beggar woman complained to the police that three beggars were harassing her. However, the police refused to register a case against her opponents. Later, she moved court to have her grievance addressed.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
