Aisha Linnea Akhtar marries again after divorce from Shahbaz Shigri

Filmmaker Aisha Linnea has finally tied the knot intimately in a gorgeous daytime picturesque wedding ceremony that screams wedding goals.

The 28-year-old filmmaker took to her Instagram handle as she posted stunning images from the celebration. Giving a glimpse into her dream wedding, she penned some lessons for making wedding ceremonies more humble and intimate.

"I got married earlier this year in a tiny ceremony held in my parent's garden," she announced. "It was extremely liberating in terms of time, money and stress not to have to plan the perfect day months on end," she expressed her delight.

"I didn't feel the need to strive for perfection because I already knew it would be perfect based on the person I was choosing to marry,".

Married in an intimate ceremony, with 'wonderful' immediate family members, two of their closest friends, and the groom's grandmother, the guest list was precise keeping in view the pandemic the world is battling with.

"The intimate setting allowed for us to write meaningful vows and speak freely." She continued, saying, "We wept and laughed and wept some more and it was really the happiest day imaginable."

"I had simple clothes made to match a dupatta my mother-in-law already had for me, did my own hair and makeup. No gold sofa and just make it look pretty in the budget I have!"

At the conclusion of the beautiful note encapsulation the bride's overwhelming emotions, she thanked her husband. Earlier, Aisha and Shahbaz Shigri got divorced years ago due to some personal reasons. However, Shigri is engaged to singer Aima Baig.