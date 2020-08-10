Oladoc launches its e-wallet with a grand promotional offer

KARACHI - Oladoc - Pakistan’s leading doctor booking & video-consultations platform has launched its e-wallet in oladoc app. As part of this service, users will now be able to make payments for doctor appointments directly through their oladoc wallets, store credit and get discounts.

The digital wallet will also come in handy in cases where reimbursements are required. As a promotional offer, the digital wallet will have 200 rupees for all new users on signing up via oladoc app.

With services in more than ten major cities of the country and 6,000+ doctors on the panel, oladoc has been able to revolutionize the way healthcare is made accessible to the Pakistani population. Previously, oladoc was one of the first responders to the Covid-19 crisis in the digital healthcare sector.

They launched Video Consultations within the first week of the pandemic to encourage Pakistanis to stay home and consult specialist doctors within the comfort of their home. Additionally, they created a Facebook group - Doctors Consultation & Health Advice to help people get free advice from experienced doctors on the platform.

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on our lives and has essentially changed the way consumers engage with the world around them. This pandemic has shown us the importance of digitisation& cashless payments. Moreover, the spread of the virus through currency notes has made it evident that cashless payments are the way forward.

While talking about the new feature, Abid Zuberi, the CEO of oladoc said, “The launch of oladoc wallet will enable our users to avail healthcare services in a seamless manner without having to put their health at risk. In addition, this will help us digitize the largely unstructured healthcare sector by enabling users to pay via digital channels. Paperless transactions are the future of payments in Pakistan and this feature is our step towards that future”.