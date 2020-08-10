Sharmeen Obaid’s ‘Freedom Fighters’ nominated at the Emmy Awards

12:59 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Sharmeen Obaid’s ‘Freedom Fighters’ nominated at the Emmy Awards
Share

Adding another feather to her cap, film-maker and activist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s documentary ‘Freedom Fighters’ has bagged a nomination at the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for 'Best Feature Story in a News Magazine'.

We are excited to announce that our doc 'Freedom Fighters' has been nominated for the Emmys! "Freedom Fighters," tells...

Posted by Sharmeen Obaid on Thursday, August 6, 2020

"Freedom Fighters is dedicated to Pakistan’s brave female fighters who are not afraid of facing adversity and are entrenched on the frontlines, to create a better tomorrow for their neighbors, community, and country," shared Sharmeen on Facebook.

Freedom Fighters is just one fragment of a documentary series that includes four other female filmmakers who detail stories of powerful women taking charge and exploring opportunities. 

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Maheen Sadiq’s award winning film “Freedom Fighters” has been nominated for an Emmy Award New...

Posted by Sharmeen Obaid on Friday, August 7, 2020

"The short documentary film (33 minutes) interweaves the stories of three brave women – a former child bride, a police officer, and a labor crusader – who are speaking out against inequality and pushing for equal rights. It features a mix of verité sequences and animation as it follows these crusaders on a mission to create a more just country for their fellow citizens,"  read Sharmeen’s post.

This isn’t the films first big achievement, it has also won Best Short Documentary at Tallgrass Film Festival.

Produced and helmed by Chinnoy, ‘Freedom Fighters’ has been co-directed by Maheen Sadiq.

The winners will be announced on September 21 in an online ceremony. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B ...
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Simon Cowell in hospital after breaking his back
05:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf slammed for normalising ...
03:57 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Aiman Khan continues to be Pakistan's most ...
03:03 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Bilal Saeed apologises over music video ...
02:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Sonya Hussyn responds to backlash over her ...
01:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr