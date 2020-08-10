Sonya Hussyn responds to backlash over her uneducated statement on Autism

Last week, actor Sonya Hussyn became the center of controversy for not having done enough research on mental illnesses.

Her comment about Autism being a mental illness did not sit well with many people and soon led to some heavy bashing from her followers.

However, now, Hussyn has clarified her stance on social media.

Posting a lengthy note on Instagram, the actor shared, "Amidst the debate, we should always remember to focus on the bigger picture. At the end of the day, we’re all hoping to spread more awareness about mental health and benefit the cause."

"It is sad that as a society, we are led by a few to ignore someone's intent and a bigger picture," she added. "Instead, we focus to choose on small details that result in negating the original purpose of benefiting a cause or an individual. Mental wellness and health are subjects I have spoken about before becoming an actor. I have always encouraged others to feel comfortable when starting conversations about the same. This is a subject close to me because of my experience with Amii, who struggled depression for 15 years."

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star went on to say, "To calibrate my knowledge and discuss the subject further, I will go on my social media soon with a qualified expert on mental health and wellness."

"All those who only choose to bash or criticise others, have given me more reason to talk about such issues,” concluded Hussyn.

Hussyn is playing the role of a schizophrenic girl in her upcoming drama serial, Saraab. While promoting the project, Sonya shared a poster highlighting various mental illnesses and a netizen argued autism should not be considered as one.

Things went downhill when the actor tried to explain to a mother of two autistic kids what autism is.

"Autism is not a mental illness, it is a disorder," to which Sonya replied, "It is one of the symptoms in schizophrenia.”

Consequently other people started calling out for her uneducated statement.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!