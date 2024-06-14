Search

realme C63 now available in Pakistan with Premium Leather Back

14 Jun, 2024
realme C63 now available in Pakistan with Premium Leather Back

LAHORE - realme, the rapidly growing smartphone brand, is excited to announce that the highly anticipated realme C63 is now available in Pakistan.

Priced at an incredible PKR 34,999, this midrange marvel is set to revolutionize the market with its luxurious design. It includes the first-ever leather back in a midrange device, rapid charging, and advanced AI capabilities. The realme C63 is available in two striking colors: Leather Blue and Jade Green.

 Experience Unmatched Charging Speed and Safety

 The realme C63 takes fast charging to a new level with its 45W charging capability, offering 1 hour of talk time with just a 1-minute charge. What sets this device apart is its TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification. This prestigious certification means the realme C63’s charging system, including the battery, charger, cable, and IC, has undergone rigorous testing to meet the highest safety standards. The realme C63 is designed with a comprehensive array of safety features:

 Overheating protection

Short circuit protection

Voltage surge protection

Fire protection

EMI/EMC protection

Drop and impact protection

Aesthetic Excellence with Vegan Leather Back

One of the most distinctive features of the realme C63 is its premium vegan leather back cover, a first for midrange smartphones. This design provides a superior texture and durability and enhances grip, making the phone scratch-proof and resistant to abrasions. The leather back ensures the phone maintains its premium look over time, offering style and functionality.

Furthermore, the C63 boasts the thinnest body in its segment at just 7.74mm, thinner than its competitors' average thickness in the martket. The Jade Green version of the C63 uses millions of glittering particles, controlled by a magnetic field on the back panel, to create a unique sparkling effect, presenting a shimmering visual experience.

 Power That Lasts

 Featuring a massive 5000mAh battery, the realme C63 guarantees long-lasting performance, minimizing the need for frequent recharging. The innovative three-in-one charging system ensures smooth and stable switching between fast and universal charging modes, eliminating intermittent charging issues. The intelligent charging protection mode also learns user habits, slowing down charging during sleep to protect the battery and extend its lifespan.

 Superior Performance and AI Innovations

Powered by an octa-core architecture chip, the realme C63 delivers exceptional performance and efficiency. The phone also features Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) Technology, which expands its 6GB RAM up to 12GB, enabling seamless multitasking with up to 18 apps running simultaneously in the background.

The realme C63 boasts flagship-level AI features such as Air Gestures and AI Noise Reduction, enhancing the user experience by offering touch-free call management and clearer phone calls through background noise reduction. Its impressive durability with dustproof and waterproof levels ensures reliability in various conditions.

Capture Stunning Photos

The realme C63 comes equipped with a 50MP camera, one of the highest pixel performances in its price range, allowing for clearer details in photos and easy access to taking blockbuster shots. Additionally, it introduces two new filters: Cinematic and Crisp, providing users with more creative options for their photography.

 The realme C63 is now available in Pakistan, combining premium features, rapid and safe charging, and cutting-edge AI capabilities at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the future of smartphones with the realme C63!

Gold & Silver

04:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Gold maintain upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.45
Euro EUR 296.25 299.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.15 184.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.19 40.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.45 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 309.99 312.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

