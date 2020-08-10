Amina Sheikh ties the knot, shares pictures with husband

12:17 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Amina Sheikh ties the knot, shares pictures with husband
After sharing cryptic pictures of wedding bands, actor Amina Sheikh has finally confirmed that she is married as she shared pictures with her husband and daughter Meissah.

Her husbands name is Omar Farooqi and the newlyweds are all smiles in their  pictures together.

Initially, the Cake star took to Instagram to share a picture that read 'Bismillah', and then put up a picture of wedding rings.

Later she uploaded a special post about family that read: "Life's greatest blessing. A group that dreams, laughs, plays and loves together. Those whom you can always count on. Always present, not only in good times. The most precious gift.”

Ever since the news broke out, Amina’s comments section has been flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike.

Sheikh was previously married to actor-turned-director Mohib Mirza. They called it quits last year after 14 years of being together. Mirza and Sheikh share a five-year-old daughter Mesiah.

Congratulations to Amina on started a new chapter in her life. We wish her all the best for the future. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned more! 

Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

