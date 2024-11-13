Imran Khan calls nationwide anti-govt protests across Pakistan on November 24

ISLAMABAD — Former Prime Minister Imran Khan finally gave a call for a nationwide march to Islamabad on November 24 for an anti-government protest.

Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, confirmed the plan during a press briefing in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, adding that the PTI leader has formed a special committee to organize the march, though the names of its members have not been revealed.

PTI chief made it clear that the entire leadership of PTI will participate in the protest. “Imran Khan has stressed that this is the final call for a nationwide movement against the government,” Chaudhry said.

The call for the so-called Final march comes amid rising political tensions and widespread criticism of the current government. Khan has previously led large protests across the country, and this planned demonstration is expected to be one of the most significant in recent times.

As the date draws near, anticipation is building around the scale of the protests and the government’s response. PTI supporters are expected to gather in large numbers, demanding the resignation of the government and an end to what they perceive as political repression.

PTI’s call for a major demonstration on November 24 is likely to trigger another round of mass arrests as incumbent government continues to take stringent measures since May 9 protests, when the country’s civil, military installations were attacked.