Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen's family asked for daughter's hand in marriage

KARACHI – Former captain Shahid Afridi has confirmed that he is in touch with the family of star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who have asked for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter,” he said. “Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too,” the 44-year-old said in a tweet on Sunday.

He, however, did not officially announce if the proposal was accepted.

Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

The former cricketer also wished Shaheen the best for his future. “My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” Afridi said.

Earlier today, there were reports that Afridi’s eldest daughter will be engaged to Shaheen in coming years and, according to a representative of Shahid Afridi's family, the proposal had been in discussion for the past two years.

Shahid Afridi’s family responds to reports of ... 01:55 PM | 7 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi and the eldest daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi’s will ...

Reports further suggest that a formal ceremony will be announced after some time as the 20-year-old Afridi is busy with cricket schedules while Afridi’s daughter is currently studying.

The family has requested to avoid speculations about the matter.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid ... 09:23 PM | 6 Mar, 2021 LAHORE - Pakistan's star bowler Shaheen Afridi is going to become son-in-law of former skipper Shahid Afridi, it ...

Afridi, 20, made his international debut for Pakistan in April 2018 and his Test match debut for the national team in December 2018.

Recently, he became the first youngest bowler to complete 100 T20 wickets.