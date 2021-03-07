Shahid Afridi’s family responds to reports of daughter’s engagement with Shaheen Afridi
Web Desk
01:55 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Shahid Afridi’s family responds to reports of daughter’s engagement with Shaheen Afridi
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi and the eldest daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi’s will be engaged in coming years as both the families have confirmed the acceptance of the proposal.

A representative of Shahid Afridi's family told news outlets that the proposal had been in discussion for the past two years. Now the two sides have reached an understanding but a formal ceremony will be announced after some time as the 20-year-old Afridi is busy with cricket schedules while Afridi’s daughter is currently studying. They added that the formal engagement will occur in the near future while the wedding will take place after two years' time.

The family further requested to avoid speculations about the matter as Afridi will make a proper announcement when the time is right.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid ... 09:23 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

LAHORE - Pakistan's star bowler Shaheen Afridi is going to become son-in-law of former skipper Shahid Afridi, it ...

Earlier, the news, revealed by a journalist, stir up a social media frenzy. Celebrations erupted in the hometown of the Afridi tribe with fireworks and the distribution of sweets.

Netizens congratulated both legends for becoming relatives and they are excited to see further developments about the upcoming ceremonies.

Netizens figure out why Shaheen Afridi didn’t ... 12:15 PM | 7 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – As the news of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s engagement has gotten viral with Shahid Afridi’s ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to observe Shab-e-Mairaj on Thursday ...
05:00 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Banter between robber and shopkeeper goes viral ...
04:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’: ISPR releases new ...
03:35 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Four Peshawar neighbourhoods put under micro ...
03:15 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Several arrested in Pakistan’s first case of ...
02:45 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Netizens figure out why Shaheen Afridi didn’t ...
12:15 PM | 7 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan all set for debut in Bollywood
01:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr