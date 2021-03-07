Bilawal visits Hamza and Chaudhary Brothers in Lahore
LAHORE – The chairperson of Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership at the residence of Chaudhry brothers in Punjab capital city on Sunday.
Bilawal inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed political situation with the PML-Q president and his cousin Ch Pervaiz Elahi.
Besides the Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi from the PML-Q and PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and another party activist Jamil Soomro were also present during the meeting.
Earlier today, Bilawal had called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore to discuss next political move.
The PPP chairman appreciated Hamza’s resilience during his stay in jail.
