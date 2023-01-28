Holiday announced in Islamabad on Jan 30 owing to 'UAE president's visit'

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital's administration Saturday announced a local holiday on January 30 (Monday).
A notification from District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon said all public and private educational institutions, and office in Islamabad will remained closed on Monday.
Reports quoted sources as saying that the holiday will be observed as United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting the capital at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The UAE president reached Pakistan earlier this week on a private visit. He will be accompanied by his family members during his visit to Islamabad.
"The UAE president will be given the protocol of state guest. He will also be given a gun salute at Noor Khan Airbase and a Guard of Honour at the PM's House," Geo News quoted the sources having said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
