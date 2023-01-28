Holiday announced in Islamabad on Jan 30 owing to 'UAE president's visit'

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital's administration Saturday announced a local holiday on January 30 (Monday).

A notification from District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon said all public and private educational institutions, and office in Islamabad will remained closed on Monday.

Reports quoted sources as saying that the holiday will be observed as United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting the capital at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The UAE president reached Pakistan earlier this week on a private visit. He will be accompanied by his family members during his visit to Islamabad.

"The UAE president will be given the protocol of state guest. He will also be given a gun salute at Noor Khan Airbase and a Guard of Honour at the PM's House," Geo News quoted the sources having said.