Pakistan

Holiday announced in Islamabad on Jan 30 owing to 'UAE president's visit'

08:59 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The federal capital's administration Saturday announced a local holiday on January 30 (Monday).

A notification from District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon said all public and private educational institutions, and office in Islamabad will remained closed on Monday.

Reports quoted sources as saying that the holiday will be observed as United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting the capital at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The UAE president reached Pakistan earlier this week on a private visit. He will be accompanied by his family members during his visit to Islamabad.

"The UAE president will be given the protocol of state guest. He will also be given a gun salute at Noor Khan Airbase and a Guard of Honour at the PM's House," Geo News quoted the sources having said.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.70
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.50 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.10 802.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Karachi PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Islamabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Peshawar PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Quetta PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Sialkot PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Attock PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Gujranwala PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Jehlum PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Multan PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Bahawalpur PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Gujrat PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Nawabshah PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Chakwal PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Hyderabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Nowshehra PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Sargodha PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Faisalabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Mirpur PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220

