Pakistani forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Saturday killed a terrorist in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said armed forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

It said during an intense exchange of fire, a militant of the banned organization was gunned down and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from him.

The dead militant remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, ISPR added.

Earlier in the day, security forces busted a network of militants and their facilitators, after three people including a security force personnel were killed, and several others injured in a suicide attack in the northwestern region.

KP and Balochistan have seen an uptick in terrorist attacks from the Afghan side of the border, as militants are taking shelter in the neighboring country.