PM Shehbaz Sharif declares education emergency in the country

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the implementation of an education emergency across the nation to foster education.

Addressing a national conference on education on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that no nation can progress without education. He asserted that the Pakistani people possess the determination and courage to overcome any challenge. Stressing the importance of self-accountability in the education sector, he stated that through collective efforts, Pakistan will excel in every domain.

Prime Minister Sharif highlighted that 26 million children in the country are currently out of school. Ensuring their enrollment is a paramount task, and while financial resources pose a significant challenge, he affirmed that strong determination can surmount obstacles.

He noted significant strides made in Punjab's education sector from 2008 to 2018, including efforts to provide quality education to underprivileged students in Danish schools.

Moreover, he acknowledged the challenge of educating children outside the formal school system but remained optimistic about addressing it. He personally committed to overseeing the education sector nationwide and ensuring the enrollment of the 26 million out-of-school children. To this end, he declared an education emergency nationwide and pledged to convene with all provincial chief ministers.

Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui echoed the urgency of addressing education's neglected aspects. He highlighted the concerning statistic of 26 million out-of-school children.

UNICEF representatives underscored the significance of the Prime Minister's focus on education, citing Pakistan's low GDP allocation for education. They stressed the need for increased investment in the sector.

Furthermore, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, emphasized the shared responsibility in providing education to out-of-school children. She advocated for immediate steps to boost school enrollment, affirming Britain's commitment to assisting Pakistan in education sector development and achieving global education goals by 2030.