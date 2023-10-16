PepsiCo, FAO join forces to promote responsible water usage in agriculture and empowering farmers on World Food Day

PESHAWAR - Leading international food and beverage company PepsiCo participated in the seminar organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) at the University of Agriculture in Peshawar to commemorate World Food Day.
The key theme of the day was “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind,” capturing the spirit of inclusiveness when it comes to water access and food security. Senior leaders from the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women, PepsiCo, and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were present.
The FAO's Head of Office in KP, Mr Farrukh Toirov, emphasized the connection between the region's agricultural prospects and the great Indus River. He underlined the need for water for farming and the availability of food. He emphasized how important it is to manage water responsibly and effectively to support sustainable agriculture through programs like the Living Indus Initiative. This strategy addresses climatic threats.
Haseeb Malik, Director of Agriculture Operations at PepsiCo Pakistan, discussed the company’s efforts during the seminar. He focused on restoring the Indus Basin, promoting sustainable agriculture, and supporting farming communities, particularly women. Mr Malik highlighted PepsiCo Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable water management, equipping farmers with knowledge and technology for sustainable water use.
He also mentioned their dedication to water conservation in company operations and communities. He also added that the scope of the Living Indus Initiative aligns with PepsiCo’s global pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) sustainability agenda and aspirations for creating a more resilient agricultural system that benefits both people and the planet.
The panel discussion was led by Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Registrar of the University of Agriculture, Peshawar. Other panellists included Louis Sowe, Head of WFP in KP, Zainab Qaiser Khan, Director General of the UN Women Sub Office in KP, and Dr Abdul Bari, Director General of Agriculture Research, Government of KP.
They emphasized important concerns that were crucial to Pakistan's future agricultural success, particularly in the province. Additionally, panellists spoke about providing equitable access to water for small farmers, women-led sustainable farming methods for food security, combating climate change for agricultural resilience, and empowering women and young people for inclusive agriculture.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|175.25
|177
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.
22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
