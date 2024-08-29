KP wildlife department bans hunting of quail

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department on Thursday imposed a ban on the hunting of the endangered bird quail, locally called batair.

As part of the efforts to protect the endangered bird, the KP government has stopped issuing permits and licences for quail hunting. The wildlife chief conservator has notified the decision to all conservators of the province. It has been said in the notification issued by the wildlife department that the ban will remain intact until increase in the quail population in the province.