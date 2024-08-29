Karachi man sentenced to life in prison over desecration of holy Quran

A district and sessions court in Karachi sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Thursday for desecrating the Holy Quran.
The judgement was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahid Ali Memon. The court sentenced the accused, Ali Haider, to life imprisonment after the prosecution successfully proved the charges against him.
On June 4, 2021, Haider was apprehended in Zia Colony, Karachi, while committing the act of desecration. The prosecution stated that Haider was found desecrating the holy book after Fajr prayers. A case was registered against him at Korangi Police Station.
According to Pakistani law, insulting the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) can be punishable by death, while desecrating the Quran can lead to a life sentence.
Section 295 C of the Pakistan Penal Code states, "Whoever wilfully defiles, damages, or desecrates a copy of the Holy Qur’an or any extract therefrom, or uses it in any derogatory manner or for any unlawful purpose, shall be punishable with imprisonment for life."
In June, a mob lynched a man over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in the Madyan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district, resulting in eight injuries.
Last year, the Senate passed a bill increasing the punishment for using derogatory remarks against revered personalities — including the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) family, wives, companions, and the four caliphs — from three years to a minimum of 10 years imprisonment.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
