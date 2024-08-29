Has former PTI MNA been arrested in Saudi Arabia over May 9 video?

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has responded to reports regarding the alleged arrest of former PTI MNA Faheem Khan in Saudi Arabia.
During a press briefing on Thursday, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch addressed inquiries about Khan’s situation, emphasizing that Pakistani citizens must adhere to the laws of the countries they visit.
When directly questioned about Faheem Khan’s current status, Baloch stated, “Your question is outdated; he is not in Saudi Arabia’s custody.”
When pressed further on whether Saudi authorities had released Khan, Baloch deflected, saying, “You are a journalist; confirm his arrest or release.”
Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that their former National Assembly member, Faheem Khan, had been detained in Saudi Arabia.
PTI’s Karachi chapter suggested that the arrest was instigated by the Pakistani government, alleging that Khan’s detention was linked to a video he recorded in front of the Holy Kaaba on May 9, the day when civil and military installations were attacked following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.