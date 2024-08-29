Has former PTI MNA been arrested in Saudi Arabia over May 9 video?

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has responded to reports regarding the alleged arrest of former PTI MNA Faheem Khan in Saudi Arabia.

During a press briefing on Thursday, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch addressed inquiries about Khan’s situation, emphasizing that Pakistani citizens must adhere to the laws of the countries they visit.

When directly questioned about Faheem Khan’s current status, Baloch stated, “Your question is outdated; he is not in Saudi Arabia’s custody.”

When pressed further on whether Saudi authorities had released Khan, Baloch deflected, saying, “You are a journalist; confirm his arrest or release.”

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that their former National Assembly member, Faheem Khan, had been detained in Saudi Arabia.

PTI’s Karachi chapter suggested that the arrest was instigated by the Pakistani government, alleging that Khan’s detention was linked to a video he recorded in front of the Holy Kaaba on May 9, the day when civil and military installations were attacked following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.