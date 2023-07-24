‘Major milestone’: Pakistan inks LNG procurement deal with Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday signed a framework agreement with Azerbaijan for procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on flexible terms.

The agreement was signed between Pakistan LNG Limited and Azeri Company SOCAR in Lahore while it was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said the agreement has been signed for one year and it could be extended for another year.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will offer one cargo of LNG each month to the South Asian country, he said, adding that it will up to Pakistan to buy it or not. He said there will be no financial penalty if Pakistan does not accept the cargo.

PM Shehbaz termed the agreement as a major milestone in the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He also thanked the president of Azerbaijan for playing a key role to materialise the agreement.

The prime minister also touched upon the matter pertaining to increase in power tariff, saying it was made under the IMF deal.