‘Major milestone’: Pakistan inks LNG procurement deal with Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday signed a framework agreement with Azerbaijan for procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on flexible terms.
The agreement was signed between Pakistan LNG Limited and Azeri Company SOCAR in Lahore while it was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Speaking on the occasion, the premier said the agreement has been signed for one year and it could be extended for another year.
Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will offer one cargo of LNG each month to the South Asian country, he said, adding that it will up to Pakistan to buy it or not. He said there will be no financial penalty if Pakistan does not accept the cargo.
PM Shehbaz termed the agreement as a major milestone in the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He also thanked the president of Azerbaijan for playing a key role to materialise the agreement.
The prime minister also touched upon the matter pertaining to increase in power tariff, saying it was made under the IMF deal.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.