Landslide blocks Karakoram Highway between Rawalpindi and Gilgit

ISLAMABAD – The Karakoram Highway between Rawalpindi and Gilgit blocked in Kohistan region on Monday, disrupting traffic on both sides.

The road was hit by landslides in Sumer Nallah. The surface communication link Gilgit-Baltistan with China was also disrupted due to landslides at Dhee near Zero point in Khunjerab.

Shahr-e-Baltistan is also blocked for traffic since this morning due to landslides, state broadcaster quoted sources as having said.